MyBioGate's Global Challenge is Underway

A global leader in cross-border healthcare & life science innovations has started accepting applications for a unique acceleration program challenge.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with MyBioGate announced today that the MyBioGate Global Challenge (MGC) is officially underway and is now accepting applications.

"We're very excited about this," said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate.

Guo explained that MGC is an acceleration program designed to support healthcare companies interested in the Chinese market. The program, according to Guo, boasts a wealth of support, including 100 plus top-tier life science industrial parks, corporate professionals, and investors.

"By offering mentorship, roadshows, extensive training, and various resources, emerging health sciences companies can feel confident in gaining valuable insights and business acceleration," Guo stressed. Applications are free and are available for those interested to apply today.

Guo went on to point out that the MGC provides a unique offering to qualifying participants, such as funding and developing a product-market fit.

When it comes to funding, Guo revealed that subsidized funds and financial support are available, depending upon where the project lands in China, early-stage R&D funds, business start-ups, office resources, and HR.

As for developing a product-market fit, the MGC's mentors provide valuable insights from the China market perspective for companies.

"Companies will learn how to develop a product-market fit with a China-specific business plan, including a growth strategy and fundraising plan," Guo said, before adding that additional offerings that qualified applicants will have access to include: Discovering Business Partners; Fund Raising; Team Building, and more.

"The MyBioGate Global Challenge carefully selects the most popular areas of life sciences technologies, including IVD, rehabilitation devices, wearables, orthopedics, medical imaging, and more," Guo said. "Our diligent screen process assures a right-fit with our dedicated investors. If you think you have what it takes, we invite you to bring your innovative project to China's emerging market."

For more information, please visit Challenge.mybiogate.com.

###

About MyBioGate

MyBioGate is a healthcare consulting firm. We offer marketing, strategy, and execution support to help healthcare innovation grow by taking advantage of China’s huge market potential. We help innovative companies with China-Landing services and help them find reliable Chinese investors and partners. MyBioGate is committed to linking healthcare innovations in China and overseas. We share global healthcare innovation, entrepreneurship, investment trends, KOL opinions, important events and conferences, in-depth research and analysis, allowing Chinese medical and health companies and investors to gain insight into trends and seize investment opportunities. Our China Focus forums, Global Healthcare Innovation Competitions, and roadshows to China provide innovative companies who intend to enter China market with platforms for exposure to potential investors and partners.

Contact Details:

Feier Chen

Marketing Manager

7707 Fannin Street

Ste. 200

Houston, TX 77054

United States

Phone: (832) 497-2220

Email: feier.chen at mybiogate.com

Source: MyBioGate Inc. (en.mybiogate.com)