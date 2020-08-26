Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,815 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403268

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 / 1704 hours

LOCATION: Mountain Commons Rd. / Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: James L. Watson

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

VICTIM: Andrew Savoie

AGE: 25

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24, 2020, at approximately 1704 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Mountain Commons Rd., in the Town of Mendon.

 

Investigation of the incident revealed James L. Watson physically assaulted Andrew Savoie at the residence, causing him pain and injury.

 

Watson was later issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on September 28, 2020, at 1000 hours, to answer to the charge of simple assault.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2020 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.