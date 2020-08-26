Rutland Barracks / Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403268

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 / 1704 hours

LOCATION: Mountain Commons Rd. / Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: James L. Watson

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

VICTIM: Andrew Savoie

AGE: 25

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24, 2020, at approximately 1704 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Mountain Commons Rd., in the Town of Mendon.

Investigation of the incident revealed James L. Watson physically assaulted Andrew Savoie at the residence, causing him pain and injury.

Watson was later issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on September 28, 2020, at 1000 hours, to answer to the charge of simple assault.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2020 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.