Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,743 in the last 365 days.

SATELLITE COORDINATES FOR LIVE STREAMING OF THE 75TH WWII COMMEMORATION CEREMONY

75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

75th WWII Commemoration

Satellite Coordinates for Media. Others can join live on our website or Facebook-Live

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live stream of the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available around the globe beginning at 8:30am HST on September 2nd. While the in-person attendance of the commemoration ceremony has been limited to Hawaii veterans due to COVID-19, there will be a live stream available for media companies to air.

The satellite details are as follows:

TEST WINDOW
September 1, 2020
14:30 – 15:00 ET or 08:30 – 09:00 HST
 
CEREMONY WINDOW:
September 2, 2020
14:00 – approximately 17:30 ET or 08:00 – approximately 11:30 HST

MAIN FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Lower
D/L Freq: 11891Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo

PODIUM ISO FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Upper
D/L Freq: 11909Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo

If you are unable to see the satellite in your area, please work with your provider who can re-transmit to your area. If you have further questions, please email patti.freedman@4frontbranding.com or check other live streaming paths on the official website home page.

Airing on the 75th WWII website, Facebook-live, on participating networks and at locations around the world, it will honor the veterans who served in WWII and all of those who supported their efforts. For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org
###
Media Contacts:
Patti Freedman, (808) 216-7744 | patti.freedman@4frontbranding.com
Pat Monick, (808) 256-6759 | pat@4frontbranding.com

Patti Freedman
4Front Branding
+1 808-216-7744
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

SATELLITE COORDINATES FOR LIVE STREAMING OF THE 75TH WWII COMMEMORATION CEREMONY

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.