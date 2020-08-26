SATELLITE COORDINATES FOR LIVE STREAMING OF THE 75TH WWII COMMEMORATION CEREMONY
Satellite Coordinates for Media. Others can join live on our website or Facebook-LiveHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live stream of the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available around the globe beginning at 8:30am HST on September 2nd. While the in-person attendance of the commemoration ceremony has been limited to Hawaii veterans due to COVID-19, there will be a live stream available for media companies to air.
The satellite details are as follows:
TEST WINDOW
September 1, 2020
14:30 – 15:00 ET or 08:30 – 09:00 HST
CEREMONY WINDOW:
September 2, 2020
14:00 – approximately 17:30 ET or 08:00 – approximately 11:30 HST
MAIN FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Lower
D/L Freq: 11891Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo
PODIUM ISO FEED:
Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KU
Transponder: 10K-Upper
D/L Freq: 11909Mhz Vertical
Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK
Symbol Rate: 15MSym
FEC: 5/6
Pilots: On
Rolloff: 20%
Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94
Audio: Stereo
If you are unable to see the satellite in your area, please work with your provider who can re-transmit to your area. If you have further questions, please email patti.freedman@4frontbranding.com or check other live streaming paths on the official website home page.
Airing on the 75th WWII website, Facebook-live, on participating networks and at locations around the world, it will honor the veterans who served in WWII and all of those who supported their efforts. For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org
###
Media Contacts:
Patti Freedman, (808) 216-7744 | patti.freedman@4frontbranding.com
Pat Monick, (808) 256-6759 | pat@4frontbranding.com
Patti Freedman
4Front Branding
+1 808-216-7744
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter