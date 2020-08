SATELLITE COORDINATES FOR LIVE STREAMING OF THE 75TH WWII COMMEMORATION CEREMONY

75th WWII Commemoration

Satellite Coordinates for Media. Others can join live on our website or Facebook-Live

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The live stream of the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available around the globe beginning at 8:30am HST on September 2nd. While the in-person attendance of the commemoration ceremony has been limited to Hawaii veterans due to COVID-19, there will be a live stream available for media companies to air.The satellite details are as follows:TEST WINDOWSeptember 1, 202014:30 – 15:00 ET or 08:30 – 09:00 HSTCEREMONY WINDOW:September 2, 202014:00 – approximately 17:30 ET or 08:00 – approximately 11:30 HSTMAIN FEED:Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KUTransponder: 10K-LowerD/L Freq: 11891Mhz VerticalModulation: DVB-S2 8PSKSymbol Rate: 15MSymFEC: 5/6Pilots: OnRolloff: 20%Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94Audio: StereoPODIUM ISO FEED:Satellite: Horizons-1 (127w) KUTransponder: 10K-UpperD/L Freq: 11909Mhz VerticalModulation: DVB-S2 8PSKSymbol Rate: 15MSymFEC: 5/6Pilots: OnRolloff: 20%Video: MPEG-4 HD, 1080i, 59.94Audio: StereoIf you are unable to see the satellite in your area, please work with your provider who can re-transmit to your area. If you have further questions, please email patti.freedman@4frontbranding.com or check other live streaming paths on the official website home page.Airing on the 75th WWII website, Facebook-live , on participating networks and at locations around the world, it will honor the veterans who served in WWII and all of those who supported their efforts. For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org ###Media Contacts:Patti Freedman, (808) 216-7744 | patti.freedman@4frontbranding.comPat Monick, (808) 256-6759 | pat@4frontbranding.com