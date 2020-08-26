The Royal Chain Heroes: Everyday Heroes can Inspire the Future in these Unprecedented Times

The Royal Chain Heroes The Royal Chain Heroes - Story The Royal Chain Heroes - Stories

The Royal Chain Heroes initiative is directed to all Everyday Heroes who support their communities. Their stories will be awarded with a selected jewel.

These are unprecedented times. We are building a future in which nothing will be the same. This massive wave pulls on each of us a deep sense that creativity, design and marketing make a difference.” — Valdemar Pires, CMO of The Ad Store NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE AD STORE NYC develops an exclusive Corporate Social Responsibility campaign in partnership with Phillip Gavriel and the Royal Chain Group - The Royal Chain Heroes The Ad Store NYC takes on a new project alongside New York-based jewelry brand Phillip Gavriel and The Royal Chain Group. This Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, The Royal Chain Heroes program, seeks to shed light on stories of everyday heroes in local communities of over 3,500 retail partners. Selected heroes will be awarded a piece of jewelry from Phillip Gavriel.To set this initiative in motion, help from The Ad Store NYC was sought. The agency has a deep connection with projects based on human relationships and inspiration, and thus The Royal Chain Heroes was the perfect fit.The Royal Chain Heroes' goal is to connect not only the retailers that are a part of the Royal Chain Network but also their local communities - by urging people to share their Everyday Hero stories with their local retailer and connecting them with the Phillip Gavriel brand, it brings all three parties closer. It showed that luxury brands are seriously invested in their core audience.The social awareness raised by this project is also an important factor, recognizing and bringing value to acts of kindness that often go unnoticed in the communities and by bigger players.“Over the last few months, we have heard the inspiring stories of people who have made a difference across the country, but there are so many more who will never get that national recognition they deserve. With this initiative we can fortify the bond between jewelry stores and their local communities that will continue to share life’s most precious mile-stones together, ”said Phillip Gabriel Maroof, vice president of Royal Chain.The Ad Store NYC took on the creative portion of the project, working to create the brand image and develop the media for communication materials for all parties involved in the process, from retailers to consumers and media. The agency also handled the entire project management, developing content for their website and the communication materials, as well as digital marketing and social media production."These are unprecedented times and we are building a future in which nothing will be the same. The way we think, how we relate, and how we see the impact that each of us has on everyone around us. This massive wave pulls on each of us a deep sense that creativity can make a difference and that all brands, even in luxury sectors such as jewelers, can be closer and closer to their communities and give back. This was the vision we pursued and that we did at The Royal Chain Heroes initiative ", said Valdemar Pires, CMO of The Ad Store NYC.The entire campaign explores the concept that Not all heroes wear capes. It is based on real stories from real people, which can be shared at www.royalchainheroes.org and social media platforms.ABOUT THE AD STORE NYC:The Ad Store NYC is part of the biggest network of creative agencies, The Ad Store. The Ad Store has offices all around the globe and thrives on the concept of creativity with a human touch. Communication is no longer B2B or B2C - it’s H2H, Human to Human. It’s a motto that is applied in every single project, from Brand Activation Campaigns, Strategy & Creativity, Public & Media Relations, Digital Marketing & Social Media, POS, Merchandising and Packaging, and so much more.ABOUT ROYAL CHAIN ​​GROUP Royal Chain Group is a third-generation manufacturer of precious and alternative metal jewelry. With humble beginnings in the 1970s, Royal Chain has grown to become the industry's leading designer and manufacturer of precious metal jewelry. Their in-depth collections include gold and sterling silver, a diverse offering of basic and fashion jewelry, and some of the strongest, coordinated branded jewelry programs in the industry.The Royal Chain Heroes CSR initiative is directed primarily to local communities. The goal is to share stories about everyday heroes, ordinary people who have done something extraordinary to help their community. The stories they share are a strong reminder that great things can still be accomplished, by people of all backgrounds, professions, from all over the world.ABOUT PHILLIP GAVRIEL:The Phillip Gavriel brand was created as a concept of making quality fine jewelry accessible to everyone. Their jewelry is handcrafted in Italy and across the world, with love and respect for those who make it. Designer Phillip Gavriel comes from a lineage of jewelers and uses his experience and inspiration to create designs for today. With a rich history, the brand continues to be inspired by past traditions yet is centered on creating pieces for today.

THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES | Share Your Story