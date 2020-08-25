RE: i 91 NB MM 48.0

To all,

The road way is now open on I 91 NB MM48

Thank you,

Skylar

From: Stevens, Skylar Sent: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 4:36 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: i 91 NB MM 48.0

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB mm 48.0 there is a tree down blocking both lanes of traffic.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully