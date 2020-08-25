RE: i 91 NB MM 48.0
To all,
The road way is now open on I 91 NB MM48
Thank you,
Skylar
From: Stevens, Skylar Sent: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 4:36 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: i 91 NB MM 48.0
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB mm 48.0 there is a tree down blocking both lanes of traffic.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully