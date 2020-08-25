St Albans Barracks/ MV Collision

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A203758

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08-25-20/12:23

LOCATION: 454 Route 105 Sheldon

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dale Boutah

AGE: 73 SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2011 Dodge Dakota

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mark Donna

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2019 Volvo Tractor Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Dent on front bumper

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Wet

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-25-2020 at 1223 hours Vermont State Police, St Albans Barracks, was dispatched to the area of 454 Route 105 in Sheldon for a motor vehicle collision. It was determined that Dale Boutah, age 73, of Newport Center, attempted to pass Mark Donna, age 61, of Enosburg. While attempting to pass, the rear bumper of Boutah's 2011 Dodge Dakota struck the front bumper of Donna's 2019 Volvo Tractor Trailer truck as he pulled back into the lane. Boutah lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Boutah was extracted from the vehicle by Sheldon Fire and Amcare. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for multiple injuries.