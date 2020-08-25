St Albans Barracks/ MV Collision
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A203758
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08-25-20/12:23
LOCATION: 454 Route 105 Sheldon
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dale Boutah
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2011 Dodge Dakota
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mark Donna
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2019 Volvo Tractor Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Dent on front bumper
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD COND: Wet
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-25-2020 at 1223 hours Vermont State Police, St Albans Barracks, was dispatched to the area of 454 Route 105 in Sheldon for a motor vehicle collision. It was determined that Dale Boutah, age 73, of Newport Center, attempted to pass Mark Donna, age 61, of Enosburg. While attempting to pass, the rear bumper of Boutah's 2011 Dodge Dakota struck the front bumper of Donna's 2019 Volvo Tractor Trailer truck as he pulled back into the lane. Boutah lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Boutah was extracted from the vehicle by Sheldon Fire and Amcare. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for multiple injuries.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993