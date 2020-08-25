Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,805 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/ MV Collision

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

                                                                                                                  

 

CASE#: 20A203758

 

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                                                                                

 

STATION: St Albans                  

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08-25-20/12:23

 

LOCATION: 454 Route 105 Sheldon

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Dale Boutah

 

AGE: 73 SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2011 Dodge Dakota

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Mark Donna                                              

 

AGE:  61

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2019 Volvo Tractor Trailer

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Dent on front bumper

 

 

WEATHER: Cloudy

 

ROAD COND: Wet

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-25-2020 at 1223 hours Vermont State Police, St Albans Barracks, was dispatched to the area of 454 Route 105 in Sheldon for a motor vehicle collision. It was determined that Dale Boutah, age 73, of Newport Center, attempted to pass Mark Donna, age 61, of Enosburg. While attempting to pass, the rear bumper of Boutah's 2011 Dodge Dakota struck the front bumper of Donna's 2019 Volvo Tractor Trailer truck as he pulled back into the lane. Boutah lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Boutah was extracted from the vehicle by Sheldon Fire and Amcare. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for multiple injuries.

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/ MV Collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.