FIRE HAZARDS IGNORED FOR YEARS IN LOS ALTOS HILLS THREATEN SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES
San Jose, Calif., August 25, 2020
San Jose, Calif., August 25, 2020 —
WHAT
For years, the hills above Los Altos have been an extreme fire hazard, threatening to decimate the surrounding communities. A recent audit suggests mismanagement of these high-risk areas by the Los Altos Hills County Fire District, in which the hills have not received adequate attention or resources. While the fully functional Station 8 that borders Los Altos and Palo Alto Hills has been closed for three years, the hills have not been maintained to prevent uncontrollable fires.
Santa Clara County Firefighters are advocating for the need to consolidate with the Los Altos Hills County Fire District to better allocate resources across Santa Clara County and ensure that the community is managed with a higher level of concern. Because of the Los Altos Hills County Fire District's negligence, the neighboring communities may soon suffer consequences given the start of this extraordinary wildfire season unless they consolidate with Santa Clara County Firefighters.
Link to audit: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/bos/Management%20Audit/Documents/management-audit-los-altos-hills-county-fire-district-052220.pdf
LOCATION:
70 West Hedding St. San Jose, CA 95110
DATE:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
TIME:
1:00 PM
WHO:
Adam Cosner, President, Union Local 1165; Veteran Firefighter, Santa Clara County Fire Department
Brent White, Palo Alto Firefighters President
MEDIA CONTACT:
Terry Downing, Vice President
PRxDigital, Inc.
(408) 838-0962
terry_downing@prxdigital.com
www.prxdigital.com/
Teresa Downing
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-3705
email us here
