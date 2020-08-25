Doctors Urged to Consider CBD for Treating COVID-19
On Saturday, physicians at an educational conference were urged to consider CBD for treating COVID-19.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, physicians at an educational conference were urged to consider CBD for treating COVID-19. Jeffrey S. Block, M.D., a clinician and botanical expert, explained why CBD may be uniquely suited for helping treat the disease. His talk was one of the keynote presentations to the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). The more than 1,200 medical professionals who attended the online conference earned continuing education credits toward their licensures.
Dr. Block, a leading expert on the clinical applications of cannabis, stressed the ethical responsibility doctors bear to do no harm, which during a pandemic means using all the tools available for treatment. Dr. Block told physicians that one of those tools to consider should be the non-psychoactive component of cannabis known as CBD (cannabidiol).
Dr. Block explained to conference attendees why the natural human endogenous cannabinoid system (ECS), which maintains the balance between all systems in the body, maybe an effective target for managing the runaway inflammation that kills so many of the patients afflicted with COVID-19. CBD is one of the chemicals in the cannabis plant that activates this system to fight inflammatory response and ease pain and suffering. Dr. Block stressed that CBD has few side effects and low toxicity, making it suitable as an adjunct treatment for patients with the disease.
“The pandemic presents both a desperate humanitarian need and an opportunity to explore the effectiveness of this promising drug in managing the disease,” says Dr. Block. “More research is essential. CBD may be able to fight the deadly cytokine storm of inflammation COVID-19 can create and do so more safely than other medications, plus CBD’s potential to relieve anxiety in patients fighting for their lives seems promising for improving outcomes.”
The ability of CBD to reduce inflammation and anxiety has been demonstrated in pre-clinical research studies. CBD has already been approved as a pharmaceutical medicine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating only a rare pediatric seizure condition, but the FDA has determined that pharmaceutical CBD is so safe that it is no longer a controlled substance.
Dr. Block’s presentation was part of A4M’s two-day conference, “Medicine Revolutionized—
Longevity, Aging and Immuno-Competency,” held online August 21-22. A version of the presentation can be seen at: https://youtu.be/wM9pEzpiyM4.
ABOUT: A nationally recognized speaker, Dr. Jeffrey S. Block is the author of “Endogenous Cannabinoid Receptors and Medical Cannabis” in Advanced Therapeutics in Pain Medicine, forthcoming January 2021. Dr. Block is a board-certified anesthesiologist and an authority on health-care and plants. He has served as the Florida Medical Association’s designated expert on botanical medicines, authored the state’s mandated physician education, and was appointed to write the Florida Department of Health’s rules for that state’s Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act of 2014. He has taught at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine and is the founding partner of Nurturing Nature® Group Consultants (nurturingnature.com).
