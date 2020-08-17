How CBD May Affect COVID-19 Focus of Talk at Online Medical Conference
Jeffrey S. Block, M.D. will explain how cannabinoids can modulate the immune response in ways that affect the novel coronavirus.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How CBD May Affect COVID-19 Focus of Talk at Online Medical Conference
Clinician and Botanical Medicine Expert Jeffrey S. Block, M.D. Featured at A4M Event
Jeffrey S. Block, M.D. will explain how cannabinoids can modulate the immune response in ways that affect the novel coronavirus on Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 pm (EDT) during a virtual talk before the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). The potential of cannabis to treat COVID-19 is why a provision related to medical marijuana was included in the pandemic relief bill passed by the House, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Dr. Block, a leading expert on the clinical applications of cannabis, will address why the natural human endogenous cannabinoid system (ECS) may be an effective target for treatment in COVID-19. His talk will address the ethics of clinical decision making, the critical role the ECS plays in modulating inflammation and immune function, and the differences in the effect of the dominant chemicals in cannabis.
“Jeff Block combines decades of clinical patient experience with an exceptional understanding of the cannabis plant and the bodily systems on which it operates” said Mahmoud A. ElSohly, Ph.D., the longtime director of the Marijuana Project at the University of Mississippi, which is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and produces all research cannabis in the U.S. “His ability to clearly communicate the implications for patient care of scientific discoveries make this a talk not to miss.”
Dr. Block’s presentation is part of A4M’s two-day online conference, “Medicine Revolutionized - Longevity, Aging and Immuno-Competency” August 21-22. The live-stream conference provides a strategic clinical roadmap for clinicians seeking to improve patient health spans, relieve unwanted ageing symptoms, and strengthen immune competency. Attendees will be able to ask questions of faculty and will receive up to 11.75 AMA PRA Category 1 credits' through The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
WHO: Jeffrey S. Block, M.D.
WHAT: Presentation on cannabinoids’ potential for treating COVID-19
WHEN: Saturday, August 22; 3:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time
WHERE: Online at https://www.a4m.com
ABOUT: A nationally recognized speaker, Dr. Jeffrey S. Block is the author of “Endogenous Cannabinoid Receptors and Medical Cannabis” in Advanced Therapeutics in Pain Medicine, forthcoming from CRC Press January 2021. Dr. Block is a board-certified anesthesiologist and an authority on health-care and plants. He has served as the Florida Medical Association’s designated expert on botanical medicines authored the state’s mandated physician education and was appointed to write the Florida Department of Health’s rules for the state’s Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act of 2014. He has taught at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine and is the founding partner of Nurturing Nature® Group Consultants. NurturingNature.com
The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is a non-profit that holds two annual
World Congresses, each of which hosts 3,000 to 5,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners.
