How CBD May Affect COVID-19 Focus of Talk at Online Medical Conference

Longevity, Ageing, and Immuno-Competency Virtual Conference Dr. Jeffrey S. Block, M.D. Nurturing Nature Studio

Clinician and Botanical Medicine Expert Jeffrey S. Block, M.D. Featured at A4M Event

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey S. Block, M.D. will explain how cannabinoids can modulate the immune response in waysthat affect the novel coronavirus on Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 pm (EDT) during a virtual talkbefore the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). The potential of cannabis to treat COVID-19 is why a provision related to medical marijuana was included in the pandemic reliefbill passed by the House, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Dr. Block, a leading expert on the clinical applications of cannabis, will address why the naturalhuman endogenous cannabinoid system (ECS) may be an effective target for treatment inCOVID-19. His talk will address the ethics of clinical decision making, the critical role the ECSplays in modulating inflammation and immune function, and the differences in the effect of thedominant chemicals in cannabis.“Jeff Block combines decades of clinical patient experience with an exceptional understanding ofthe cannabis plant and the bodily systems on which it operates” said Mahmoud A. ElSohly,Ph.D., the longtime director of the Marijuana Project at the University of Mississippi, whichis funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and produces all research cannabis in theU.S. “His ability to clearly communicate the implications for patient care of scientificdiscoveries make this a talk not to miss.”Dr. Block’s presentation is part of A4M’s two-day online conference, “Medicine Revolutionized- Longevity, Aging and Immuno-Competency” August 21-22. The live-stream conferenceprovides a strategic clinical roadmap for clinicians seeking to improve patient health spans,relieve unwanted ageing symptoms, and strengthen immune competency. Attendees will be ableto ask questions of faculty and will receive up to 11.75 AMA PRA Category 1 credits throughThe George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.WHO: Jeffrey S. Block, M.D.WHAT: Presentation on cannabinoids’ potential for treating COVID-19WHEN: Saturday, August 22; 3:00 pm Eastern Daylight TimeWHERE: Online at https://www.a4m.com ABOUT: A nationally recognized speaker, Dr. Jeffrey S. Block is the author of “EndogenousCannabinoid Receptors and Medical Cannabis ” in Advanced Therapeutics in Pain Medicine,forthcoming from CRC Press January 2021. Dr. Block is a board-certified anesthesiologist andan authority on health-care and plants. He has served as the Florida Medical Association’sdesignated expert on botanical medicines, authored the state’s mandated physician education,and was appointed to write the Florida Department of Health’s rules for the state’sCompassionate Medical Cannabis Act of 2014. He has taught at the University of Miami’sMiller School of Medicine and is the founding partner of Nurturing NatureGroup Consultants.NurturingNature.comThe American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is a non-profit that holds two annualWorld Congresses, each of which hosts 3,000 to 5,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners.