Two scientists win 2020 Emergency Nurses Association top prize for Buzzy research!

Prestigious Journal of Emergency Nursing award for Buzzy v. Shotblocker v. Bubbles a standout among 50+ clinical trials supporting Buzzy.

Early medical experiences are formative. A terrifying visit to the doctor can cause teens to avoid booster shots and other important vaccinations over their lifetimes. Buzzy reduces pain and fear.” — Amy Baxter M.D., pediatric emergency physician and CEO of Pain Care Labs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An unprecedented number of independent research publications support the pain relief effectiveness of Pain Care Labs’ devices. The Company recently announced the milestone of 50 peer-reviewed publications and 2 meta-analyses demonstrating significant needle pain and fear reduction with their patented Buzzy technology. Today, Pain Care Labs congratulates the researchers of a clinical trial using Buzzy, which won the 2020 Journal of Emergency Nursing “Editor’s Choice” award.

Doctors of Nursing, Gamze Yilmaz and Dilek Küҫük Alemdar, won the prestigious Journal of Emergency Nursing research award for their comparison of Buzzy to other interventions. Their article "Using Buzzy, Shotblocker, and Bubble Blowing in a Pediatric Emergency Department to Reduce the Pain and Fear Caused by Intramuscular Injection: A Randomized Controlled Trial", placed them in the class of 2020 Journal of Emergency Nursing Awards.

“Clinical trials take an enormous amount of planning, passion, and expertise,” explained CEO and Pain Care Labs scientist Amy Baxter, M.D. “Because Buzzy has a large effect size, meaning it’s easy to see clinical pain reduction, some investigators just repeat similar studies. The science in this trial was meritorious because it really sought to answer a critical question: Is pain relief, placebo, or distraction better for kids getting injections?”

The article describes the authors' test of Buzzy, a reusable device that applies cold and a narrow frequency of mechanical stimulation to the injection site. The evidence showed the device significantly reduced a child's pain and fear associated with the injection, providing a promising nursing intervention for this pediatric procedure.

Yilmaz and Alemdar concluded that pain AND fear were significantly less in the group of children receiving the Buzzy intervention, compared to Shotblocker and blowing bubbles. They concluded that the Buzzy intervention should be used when children are undergoing intramuscular injections to reduce pain and fear. J Emerg Nurs. 2019 Sep;45(5):502-511.

Pain Care Labs’ founding mission was to deliver science-backed, affordable, sustainable solutions for shot pain and needle phobia. “Buzzy's pain control is well established. Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many patients are getting shots at home and the flu vaccine is critically important, proof of effective fear relief matters more than ever,” stressed Dr. Baxter.

During the pandemic, Pain Care Labs and Dr. Baxter have emphasized the importance of staying healthy, including maintaining recommended vaccination schedules. Most recently, while COVID-19 cases are still very high, Dr. Baxter has begun to strongly encourage people to get their flu shots due to the high potential impact of flu on community health and medical resources.

For tips and research for adults hesitating to get vaccinated because of needle fear, learn more in Dr. Baxter’s article in The Conversation. The PainCareLabs.com website features a variety of pain management resources and use cases for Buzzy, including first aid, IVF, diabetes protocols, and more.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block pain for over 34 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA registered 510(k) cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter M.D., the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, and affordable solutions for pain. The Company’s award-winning solutions are based on patented Oscillice®, a neuromodulation platform, to give serious, simple relief. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research firm. For more information, including a list of published studies, please visit www.PainCareLabs.com.

