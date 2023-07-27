Opioid Alternative: A New Tool to Treat Post-Op Pain, VibraCool® Receives FDA 510(k) Indication for Post-Surgery Pain

VibraCool Extended for Knee and Ankle Pain VibraCool Options for Post-Surgery Pain VibraCool Extended for Post-Op Knee Pain

Opioids reward the brain, to feel pain but not care. FDA-cleared VibraCool activates pain-fighting responses to treat muscle pain after surgery.

The FDA indication is a huge new direction for pain management in this country . . . The opioid crisis will not end unless effective non-pharmacologic options are available.” — Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs CEO and Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Current post-surgical pain treatment with oral opioids keeps the crisis alive. The FDA has cleared a new option for post-surgery pain relief: Pain Care Labs’ VibraCool®.

VibraCool is a wearable device that uses a proven mechanical stimulation frequency (M-Stim®) to block pain. Soothing heat or intense freeze-solid ice activates the body’s pain-fighting response, giving patients power over pain post-surgery.

“The FDA indication is a huge new direction for pain management in this country,” stated Amy Baxter, MD, Pain Care Labs’ CEO. “In medical school, we were taught that ‘pain-free’ is the goal and pills were the plan. We now know active participation in a 'more comfortable' plan works just as well, and Vibracool is an important tool hospitals can use.”

Home opioids, regularly prescribed after procedures from oral surgery to joint replacement, carry more risks than benefits. Opioid use disorder (OUD) incidence is well described after surgeries, from C-sections to total knee replacement and wisdom tooth removal. Pills left over can fuel OUD when shared or taken for non-medical use.

Customer Penny Peters said VibraCool was the only pain relief that worked after her surgery. “Recovering from hand/wrist surgery, I was plagued by pain. I tried steroid injections, narcotics, and all sorts of alternative therapy, but the ONLY thing that really worked was VibraCool.” Penny still uses her VibraCool Easy Fit for breakthrough pain relief.

For most outpatient pain management, over-the-counter options, coupled with coaching, magnesium, activity, physical devices, and brain-body interventions mean that most patients may not need home opioids at all.

“The opioid crisis will not end unless effective non-pharmacologic options are available,” stated Dr. Baxter. “The FDA’s clearance of physical interventions like VibraCool® sends a clear signal that companies with good data and breakthrough technologies can find success in the healthcare arena. We hope this stimulates new innovation in the field, raising awareness and public acceptance of nonpharmacologic post-op care.”

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in wearable pain relief. The Company patented the M-Stim® neuromodulation platform supported by over 80 clinical trials to give power over pain. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, drug-free pain solutions. Dr. Baxter speaks on public health topics from vaccination to preventing opioid use disorder, including a flagship TED Talk on post-surgical opioid elimination (September 2023 release).

