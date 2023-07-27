Opioid Alternative: A New Tool to Treat Post-Op Pain, VibraCool® Receives FDA 510(k) Indication for Post-Surgery Pain

Photo of contents of VibraCool Extended for Knee and Ankle Pain - vibration unit, ice, compression sleeve

VibraCool Extended for Knee and Ankle Pain

Image of 4 different VibraCool options for pain (Flex, Plantar, Easy Fit, Extended)

VibraCool Options for Post-Surgery Pain

Image of knees with post-surgical scars and overlaid image of VibraCool Extended and the words "Opioid Sparing Relief for Post-Op Pain"

VibraCool Extended for Post-Op Knee Pain

Opioids reward the brain, to feel pain but not care. FDA-cleared VibraCool activates pain-fighting responses to treat muscle pain after surgery.

The FDA indication is a huge new direction for pain management in this country . . . The opioid crisis will not end unless effective non-pharmacologic options are available.”
— Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs CEO and Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Current post-surgical pain treatment with oral opioids keeps the crisis alive. The FDA has cleared a new option for post-surgery pain relief: Pain Care Labs’ VibraCool®.

VibraCool is a wearable device that uses a proven mechanical stimulation frequency (M-Stim®) to block pain. Soothing heat or intense freeze-solid ice activates the body’s pain-fighting response, giving patients power over pain post-surgery.

“The FDA indication is a huge new direction for pain management in this country,” stated Amy Baxter, MD, Pain Care Labs’ CEO. “In medical school, we were taught that ‘pain-free’ is the goal and pills were the plan. We now know active participation in a 'more comfortable' plan works just as well, and Vibracool is an important tool hospitals can use.”

Home opioids, regularly prescribed after procedures from oral surgery to joint replacement, carry more risks than benefits. Opioid use disorder (OUD) incidence is well described after surgeries, from C-sections to total knee replacement and wisdom tooth removal. Pills left over can fuel OUD when shared or taken for non-medical use.

Customer Penny Peters said VibraCool was the only pain relief that worked after her surgery. “Recovering from hand/wrist surgery, I was plagued by pain. I tried steroid injections, narcotics, and all sorts of alternative therapy, but the ONLY thing that really worked was VibraCool.” Penny still uses her VibraCool Easy Fit for breakthrough pain relief.

For most outpatient pain management, over-the-counter options, coupled with coaching, magnesium, activity, physical devices, and brain-body interventions mean that most patients may not need home opioids at all.

“The opioid crisis will not end unless effective non-pharmacologic options are available,” stated Dr. Baxter. “The FDA’s clearance of physical interventions like VibraCool® sends a clear signal that companies with good data and breakthrough technologies can find success in the healthcare arena. We hope this stimulates new innovation in the field, raising awareness and public acceptance of nonpharmacologic post-op care.”

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in wearable pain relief. The Company patented the M-Stim® neuromodulation platform supported by over 80 clinical trials to give power over pain. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, drug-free pain solutions. Dr. Baxter speaks on public health topics from vaccination to preventing opioid use disorder, including a flagship TED Talk on post-surgical opioid elimination (September 2023 release).

ADDITIONAL LINKS

OPIOID DATA https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/home-and-community/safety-topics/drugoverdoses/
TED2023 https://conferences.ted.com/ted2023/speakers

SOCIAL TAGS
#PowerOverPain
#OptionsNotOpioids
#WhatWorksForPain

Jennifer Tipping
Pain Care Labs
+1 877-805-2899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

The Science of Pain Management: How mechanical stimulation can be used to manage pain

You just read:

Opioid Alternative: A New Tool to Treat Post-Op Pain, VibraCool® Receives FDA 510(k) Indication for Post-Surgery Pain

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jennifer Tipping
Pain Care Labs
+1 877-805-2899
Company/Organization
Pain Care Labs
195 Arizona Avenue LW08
Atlanta, Georgia, 30307
United States
+1 877-805-2899
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher, Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs is dedicated to the development and manufacture of effective, reusable, affordable solutions to pain. Pain Care Labs devices are built on a patented neuromodulation platform.

Pain Care Labs Home

More From This Author
Opioid Alternative: A New Tool to Treat Post-Op Pain, VibraCool® Receives FDA 510(k) Indication for Post-Surgery Pain
Golfer’s Elbow Pain Under Control - VibraCool® Receives New FDA 510(k) Indication for Tendinitis Relief
Dental Injection Pain Now Under Control - Buzzy® Receives New FDA 510K Indication
View All Stories From This Author