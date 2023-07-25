Golfer’s Elbow Pain Under Control - VibraCool® Receives New FDA 510(k) Indication for Tendinitis Relief

VibraCool Easy Fit for Elbow or Wrist VibraCool Easy Fit for Wrist Pain VibraCool Easy Fit has new FDA 510(k) indications for treating Tennis Elbow pain (tendinitis).

Golfer’s Elbow? Computer wrist? Overuse restricts muscles, causing painful tendinitis. VibraCool is FDA-cleared to relieve pain caused by muscle restriction.

Tried steroid injections, narcotics, and all sorts of alternative therapy, but the ONLY thing that really worked was VibraCool.” — Penny Peters, VibraCool Customer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Excess or repetitive stress from sports or other daily activities can cause pain and inflammation in the tendons. People with tendinitis now have new options for pain relief thanks to VibraCool's recently expanded FDA indications.

The FDA has cleared VibraCool®, a first-in-class novel ice and vibration wearable, to treat the pain from muscle tension and restriction. Historically, tendinitis treatment has included rest, ice, pain relievers, stretching or physical therapy (PT), and bandaging or bracing. In contrast to these traditional interventions - opioids, electrical stimulation, or office treatments - VibraCool is non-invasive, drug-free, and portable.

Penny Peters reported that VibraCool was the only pain relief that worked after surgery. "Recovering from extensive hand/wrist surgery and after months in a cast and endless PT, I was still plagued by pain. Tried steroid injections, narcotics, and all sorts of alternative therapy, but the ONLY thing that really worked was VibraCool," Penny shared in a review. "A few tendons in my hand still make it quite painful to type . . . but ten minutes of VibraCool and I can type for an hour. Bless you team VibraCool!"

VibraCool combines unique, flat, freeze-solid ice packs and a high-frequency vibration unit in a soft compression cuff to reduce pain. Pain Care Labs, the creator of VibraCool, recommends five to ten minutes of the high-frequency, low-amplitude vibration before activity or PT, then 20 minutes of full Cryovibration™ after activity or PT.

"With tendinitis, local damage causes the tissues to stick together to try to reduce further injury,” explains Amy Baxter MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Pain Care Labs. “Often exercise leads to reinjury, so we recommend using vibration before, trying to separate the fibers without trauma, then ice and vibration after for pain relief and to reduce inflammation.”

What’s New-

- TARGETED THERAPY: VibraCool provides precise treatment by delivering cold therapy and vibration directly to a 2 x 3-inch affected area.

- PAIN RELIEF WITH COMPRESSION: The combined effects of cold therapy and vibration work synergistically.

- CELLULAR ACTION: Cryotherapy reduces inflammation, while high-frequency vibration increases blood flow. The goal is to increase metabolic waste removal and promote tissue repair.

- COST-EFFECTIVE: Compared to other treatment options such as corticosteroid injections or surgery, VibraCool’s $65 price tag is “the best bang for the pain relief buck”, noted Dr. Tiziano Marovino in Practical Pain Management.

FDA-cleared VibraCool® relieves musculoskeletal pain from injury and overuse. When overdoing it interferes with daily activities, now consumers have power over pain with VibraCool.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in wearable pain relief. The Company patented the M-Stim® neuromodulation platform supported by over 80 clinical trials to give power over pain. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, drug-free pain solutions. Dr. Baxter speaks on public health topics from vaccination to preventing opioid use disorder, including a flagship TED on post-surgical opioid elimination (September 2023 release - TED2023 https://conferences.ted.com/ted2023/speakers).

