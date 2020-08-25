The importance of digital marketing during the Covid pandemic

There's no better time than now to make sure that you have your digital marketing footprint covered during the impact of the Covid pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wencel Worldwide, Inc08/25/2020As we enter into one of the most unprecedented and uncertain times in modern history, there is one certainty that we can all bet on — that the internet will continue to expand even more dramatically in its role in our daily lives. As essentially all business transforms from person-to-person interaction to digital work done online––through video conferencing, email, and text messaging––there has never been a more important time to be well-positioned to take advantage of this never-before-seen boom in the internet’s role in business.With the enormous spike of the internet’s role in business, it has never been so important to ensure that your online presence is optimized to its fullest extent, that your site appears above your competitors in search engines, and that your digital presence reflects the credibility you’ve worked so hard to build & your customers with confidence in an environment where confidence is hard to come by.Regardless of your industry, or how much of your business was done online prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Wencel’s industry-specific programs help minimize the losses that your firm is facing and position you to leverage the current situation to not only retain your existing customers, but actually grow your business through carefully-crafted online campaigns, search engine optimization, expertly-implemented ad campaigns, and more.With a skilled, experienced partner like Wencel Worldwide, even the most sensitive industries can take control of the narrative surrounding COVID-19’s impact on their business. For instance, Wencel worked with a Chicago-based skilled nursing provider with over thirty facilities, which––like all nursing facilities––was hit hard by the pandemic. In this critical moment, Wencel responded by crafting a unique online solution spanning over thirty websites that provided families of residents & employees with real time COVID infection/recovery data, video & textual updates from medical staff, FAQs, success stories, media resources, and simple/secure ways for families to get in contact or schedule a visit with their loved one.In addition to relaying critical data and controlling the narrative, these online tools gave families a glimpse into the dedication of those protecting their loved ones and created confidence in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. By disseminating accurate data, fighting disinformation, and increasing transparency, these online portals have proven to be a key component of this network’s response to this crisis, and have helped establish them as a leader in COVID-19 response.So, while this crisis is undoubtedly presenting challenges that many businesses have never faced, it is also presenting unseen opportunities, and Wencel can be the partner that helps your business take advantage of those opportunities and emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.About Wencel Worldwide, Inc.Wencel Worldwide, an award-winning digital marketing agency, is acutely aware of exactly what needs to be done to optimize your company’s website and search engine presence. Wencel’s years of experience, including through the fateful years of the 2008 recession, provide the necessary experience to identify areas for improvement on your website, social media profiles, and broader online presence. Wencel helps you transition into this new reality by translating your offline solutions into online solutions, allowing you to keep your existing customers happy, and creating the sense of trust that is necessary to gain new customers in the midst of a global crisis.Visit www.wencelworldwide.com to learn more about our firm, our award-winning experience, and our industry-specific plans to help grow your business, and make certain that you’re not one of the many business owners who have been forced to fold in the towel throughout these unprecedented times. For a free consultation and to see how Wencel can help you make the most of your online presence, contact us today: https://wencelworldwide.com/say-hello/ Media Contact:Jason WencelCEO312.961.9788jwencel@wencelworldwide.com