Derby Barracks/ Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503326
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 0826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3427 & 3131 US RT 5, Derby, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Town of Derby & Derby Mini Mart
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 08/25/2020 the Vermont State Police received two reports of a possible vandalism involving graffiti written on two buildings in the Town of Derby. Upon investigation the graffiti contained anti-Black Lives Matter sentiments. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881. The state police has informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881