Derby Barracks/ Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503326

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3427 & 3131 US RT 5, Derby, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Town of Derby & Derby Mini Mart

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 08/25/2020 the Vermont State Police received two reports of a possible vandalism involving graffiti written on two buildings in the Town of Derby. Upon investigation the graffiti contained anti-Black Lives Matter sentiments. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881. The state police has informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881