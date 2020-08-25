PSC Commission Conference/Hearings Set for Tuesday, September 1

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199 no later than 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27. Written comments can also be filed in an item’s docket file by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27. Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to consider Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s (Duke) Settlement Agreements with the Office of Public Counsel and White Springs Agricultural Chemicals, Inc. that impact storm protection plan cost recovery. Following the Duke hearing, the PSC will hold a hearing to consider the petition of Gulf Power Company (Gulf) for recovery of expenses in its response to Hurricane Michael. All witnesses shall be subject to cross-examination at the conclusion of their testimony. September 2, 2020, has been reserved to continue the Gulf hearing if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. The hearing may adjourn early if all testimony is concluded. The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.