Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Celebrates Women in Landscape During Women’s Equality Week
I pride myself and my team in hiring the right person to do the job. We are a diverse company and are proud to celebrate our women in landscape, today and every day.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc., a technocentric landscape management company, celebrates diversity and features Harvest's Women In Landscape during Women’s Equality Week.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
CEO Steven Schinhofen started Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. in 2003 to maintain beautiful environments with top talent and innovative technology while preserving and protecting precious resources. “I believe strongly that employees are the most vital assets of every company. The recipe is simple, take care of your employees and they will take care of the rest,” said Schinhofen, CEO. “I pride myself and my team in hiring the right person to do the job. We are a diverse company and are proud to celebrate our women in landscape, today and every day.”
In what traditionally has been a male-dominated field, Harvest Landscape employs nearly 25 women in working in field operations, fleet management, safety, and sales and marketing. Elisa Martin is a Landscape Technician who found her way to Harvest Landscape through a friend’s Facebook post. “I had the privilege to go to school and get a degree, but I wanted to appreciate the hard labor that Latinos do every day. As a Latino woman, it’s cool to be able to challenge myself. I like being able to keep up with guys,” said Martin. Martin earned her degree in Kinesiology from California Polytechnic State University. She is a tremendous asset to Harvest Landscape and is on the path to #growwithharvest.
The team at Harvest Landscape adheres strongly to “The Harvest Way.” These core principles value honesty, integrity, teamwork, stewardship, innovation, and advancement. Yenni Martinez is a Safety Coordinator who started as a Landscape Technician in the field five years ago, “I like to stay active and help others. I'm always on the move and facing new challenges,” said Martinez, “The best part is being around new environments. Working in a male-dominated industry can be a challenge, however, I have learned to be assertive, speak with confidence, and to be a person of value. I believe in myself and my work!”
Harvest Landscape values its employees as much as they value their clients, “I love being a female in the landscape industry, especially here at Harvest Landscape,” shared Amanda Gray, VP of Marketing. “Steven Schinhofen is a fair and innovative leader, he is passionate about people and has created an environment that embraces diversity. Our employees have the greatest influence over our client relationships, we take pride in providing an encouraging new ideas for internal and external growth, not just for women, but for everyone.” To learn more about the Women In Landscape at Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc., visit them on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is a technocentric landscape maintenance firm is a leader in commercial maintenance of homeowners associations and commercial properties based out of Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us.
###
Amanda Gray
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
+1 714-450-5849
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
WE ARE HARVEST LANDSCAPE...WE ARE WOMEN IN LANDSCAPE