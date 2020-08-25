Vanderbilt Financial Group and World Tree USA, LLC Announce Impact-Focused Regulation A+ Offering

About

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments.