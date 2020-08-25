Vanderbilt Financial Group and World Tree USA, LLC Announce Impact-Focused Regulation A+ Offering
Impact investment accessible to accredited & non-accredited investors creates direct environmental benefits relating to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
In making these opportunities more accessible, we open up the possibility of investors tying their personal values to their investments and using their money to have a positive impact on the world.”WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Tree USA, LLC has filed an offering statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to conduct a $10.5 million Regulation A+ securities offering the “2020 Eco-Tree Program” in the United States with Sustainable Wealth Management Firm Vanderbilt Financial Group (Vanderbilt Securities) named as the placement agent.
— VFG Founder & Chairman Steve Distante
The 2020 Eco-Tree Program offers accredited and non-accredited investors alike with a unique opportunity to participate in a timber investment while creating direct environmental benefits relating to forest conservation, carbon sequestration and promoting healthy eco-systems. The Eco-Tree Program leverages the fast growth rate of the non-invasive Empress Splendor (Paulownia) tree to maximize the economic and environmental benefits of agroforestry.
“Regulation A+ allows us to provide this unique impact-focused investment to everyone - accredited and non-accredited investors. In making these opportunities more accessible, we open up the possibility of more investors tying their personal values to their investments and using their money to have a positive impact on the world,” says Vanderbilt Founder and Chairman Steve Distante.
World Tree’s objective is to meet the growing global demand for timber in a sustainable way. The Empress Splendor (Paulownia) tree has been rated the fastest growing hardwood tree in the world, maturing in only 10 years, to produce a timber that has the highest strength to weight ratio of any hardwood commercially grown. The Company diversifies risks for investors through growing trees in 5 countries, at hundreds of unique farm locations.
Doug Willmore, CEO of World Tree says about the collaboration between World Tree and Vanderbilt, “We’re so excited to collaborate with Steve Distante and his team at Vanderbilt Securities. Our mutual commitment to people, planet, and prosperity makes World Tree and Vanderbilt a perfect fit. We believe that our unique collaboration allows individual investors to put their money where their heart lives.”
Known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm”, Vanderbilt’s commitment is to provide financial advisors and their clients greater access to values-aligned, unique investment opportunities. Upon meeting the leaders of World Tree at a sustainability conference, Vanderbilt Founder & Chairman Steve Distante knew there was alignment through shared ideals and focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As Ambassador to the United Nations for the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Steve’s passion lies in collaborating with and celebrating entrepreneurs and companies using the SDGs at the core of their business. The Eco-Tree Program addresses many of the SDGs including No Poverty, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life on Land, and Partnership for the Goals.
Through this offering, World Tree intends to plant, manage and harvest the Empress Splendor (Paulownia) tree. For every 2,000 Series A 2020 Eco-Tree Units investors purchase at a minimum subscription of $3,000, World Tree will plant 1 acre of trees. Investors can receive distributions in 8-12 years if trees reach maturity, are successfully harvested, and if the timber is sold for profit. Profits are shared with farmers, investors and World Tree. Farmers receive 50% of gross profits and World Tree USA, LLC the other 50%. World Tree then shares these profits 50/50 with its investors.
More details on the Offering and a link to the Offering Circular can be found at www.vanderbilt.eco
About World Tree:
World Tree USA, LLC (“World Tree”) is an agroforestry company focused on promoting the environmental and economic benefits of the Paulownia (Empress Splendor) tree. Founded in 2015 by Wendy Burton, the World Tree management team includes foresters, agronomists and scientists with extensive experience with agroforestry and, over 30 years of experience working with the Paulownia (Empress Splendor) tree and grows 18 exclusive non-invasive varieties. World Tree is the largest grower of Empress Splendor (Paulownia) trees in North America, with 2,000 acres under management across the USA, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico.
For more information on World Tree, visit www.worldtree.info.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Securities is part of Vanderbilt Financial Group, an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of the impactful husband and wife team, Steve and Heidi Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Best Places to Work on Long Island for 2018 and 2019, the Future50 and Corporate Culture Awards from SmartCEO, as well as being recognized as one of the finest run companies by the Management Action Plan (M.A.P.) organization.
As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt Financial Group is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the financial services industry using the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as a framework. Their education platform, Impact U, provides students, advisors and investors with unique opportunities to increase their impact investing knowledge through videos, podcasts and fun interactive exercises. Vanderbilt Founder & Chairman Steve Distante released the award-winning documentary film “Igniting Impact” that sheds light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world’s greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U at www.ImpactU.me.
For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.vanderbiltfinancialgroup.com
---
This is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation to buy, a security, which can be made only by the prospective investors if it is preceded or accompanied by the Offering Circular, which contains various and important risk disclosures. This material does not purport to be complete and should be read in conjunction with the Offering Circular. All potential investors must read the Offering Circular and no person may invest without acknowledging that they have received, read, and fully understand the Offering Circular.
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC • Member: FINRA, SIPC • Registered with MSRB
Vanderbilt’s Form CRS among other disclosures: www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures.
Jeso O'Neill
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
email us here