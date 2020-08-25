Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,780 in the last 365 days.

Permanent repairs to culvert on Hwy 99 near Montgomery begin August 31 (Aug. 25, 2020)

Current detour extended for a minimum of four weeks

MANKATO, Minn. —Permanent repairs for a failed culvert on Hwy 99 east of Hwy 13 are scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, extending the current detour for a minimum of four additional weeks.

During the installation of a new pipe as part of the long-term fix, traffic will continue to be detoured to Hwy 13 and Hwy 21. Motorists can still access the Montgomery Apple Orchard from the west using Hwy 99 at the Hwy 13 intersection.

Hwy 99 east of Hwy 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains. MnDOT crews dug into the site as soon as water receded in an effort to make an emergency repair. Based on the discovery of deep foundation issues, it was determined that the culvert needed to be replaced with a completely different design.

“This failed culvert has uncovered unique challenges for our team. Rather than dealing with a typical erosion issue after heavy rains, we’re faced with the complexity of poor soils that extend deep causing foundation issues,” said Forrest Hasty, Project Manager. “We came up with several solutions, consulted with foundation engineering experts, and arrived at a long-term solution. Being mindful of the impact this road closure has on area motorists, we’re working aggressively to complete the repairs and reopen the road.”

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Permanent repairs to culvert on Hwy 99 near Montgomery begin August 31 (Aug. 25, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.