Permanent repairs to culvert on Hwy 99 near Montgomery begin August 31 (Aug. 25, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —Permanent repairs for a failed culvert on Hwy 99 east of Hwy 13 are scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, extending the current detour for a minimum of four additional weeks.

During the installation of a new pipe as part of the long-term fix, traffic will continue to be detoured to Hwy 13 and Hwy 21. Motorists can still access the Montgomery Apple Orchard from the west using Hwy 99 at the Hwy 13 intersection.

Hwy 99 east of Hwy 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains. MnDOT crews dug into the site as soon as water receded in an effort to make an emergency repair. Based on the discovery of deep foundation issues, it was determined that the culvert needed to be replaced with a completely different design.

“This failed culvert has uncovered unique challenges for our team. Rather than dealing with a typical erosion issue after heavy rains, we’re faced with the complexity of poor soils that extend deep causing foundation issues,” said Forrest Hasty, Project Manager. “We came up with several solutions, consulted with foundation engineering experts, and arrived at a long-term solution. Being mindful of the impact this road closure has on area motorists, we’re working aggressively to complete the repairs and reopen the road.”

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

