Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103944
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020 at 12:43 p.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Ronald Hagenow
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
VICTIM: Mario Gattorna
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to the report of an
assault in Cavendish. An investigation revealed that Ronald Hagenow had
assaulted the victim.
Ronald Hagenow was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court,
Windsor Criminal Division, On September 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. to answer for the
charge of Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
COURT: Windsor
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.