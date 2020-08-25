Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103944

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020 at 12:43 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Ronald Hagenow

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

VICTIM: Mario Gattorna

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to the report of an

assault in Cavendish. An investigation revealed that Ronald Hagenow had

assaulted the victim.

Ronald Hagenow was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court,

Windsor Criminal Division, On September 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. to answer for the

charge of Simple Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

COURT: Windsor

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.