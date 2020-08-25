NDOT Hosts I-11 Environmental Impact Statement Public Conference Call August 27

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is hosting an interactive telephone meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., August 27. Community members can call in and speak with project team members, ask questions, and submit formal comments regarding the Interstate 11 Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement Project.

The interactive telephone meeting will be available in both Spanish and English. It’s a platform for those without Wi-Fi or internet access to provide feedback regarding NDOT’s I-11 Tier 1 EIS Project. NDOT strives to provide convenient, safe, and inclusive project public participation opportunities for the diverse audiences in Nevada. The interactive telephone meeting complements the project’s currently active virtual Public Meeting that is available at i11nv.com until 5 p.m. on August 31, 2020.

WHAT: NDOT I-11 Tier 1 EIS Interactive Telephone Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020; 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. PST

WHERE: English Dial-in: (855) 731-4617; Spanish Dial-in: (855) 859-7291

WHY: Your feedback matters. NDOT wants to hear from the state’s diverse community. This telephone meeting offers local and regional community members a chance to interact directly with project team members, ask questions, and submit comments about the project while still safely social distancing.

ABOUT: The goal of the NDOT I-11 Tier 1 EIS is to identify a preferred I-11 corridor extending through the Las Vegas metropolitan area, between the Arizona border along U.S. Highway 93 to Kyle Canyon Road along U.S. Highway 95. The goal is to obtain a federal record of decision that will select a single corridor along which to build future I-11 projects. For more information about the I-11 Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), visit i11nv.com or connect through Facebook at facebook.com/NevadaDOT and Twitter @nevadadot.