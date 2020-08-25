COVID-19 Daily Update 8-25-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 25, 2020, there have been 403,394 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,395 total cases and 187 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Taylor County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 92-year old female from Grant County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County. “Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “ Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292), Wyoming (51).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Lincoln, Marshall, Monongalia, and Taylor counties in this report.