Stacey Abrams and Faith Leaders to go ‘ALL IN’ to Fight Voter Suppression on National Call
Stacey Abrams will join national faith and community leaders to discuss civic engagement for people of faith and the premiere of All In: The Fight for DemocracyWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and Founder of Fair Fight will join faith and community leaders for a special call at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on August 27, 2020. On the call, Stacey will share how faith has guided her journey, reflect on the premiere of All In: The Fight for Democracy, and share how people of faith can join her in fighting voter suppression in 2020.
Faith leaders including Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church, Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale and Director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner will join Stacey in sharing messages of hope and how their communities are getting out the vote.
A woman of faith, Stacey was taught to use her faith as a “shield to protect” by her parents, Rev. Robert Abrams and Rev. Carolyn Abrams. Stacey’s parents will also join the call to share their experience as ministers and how to pass on lessons to the next generation.
People of faith will have unique opportunities to connect with All In: The Fight for Democracy including the National Call, digital conversations, and the All In for Voting impact campaign with civic engagement resources.
All In: The Fight for Democracy Directors Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus will join the call to discuss the film that will be released by Amazon Studios and production company Story Syndicate in U.S. cinemas on September 9, 2020 and worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on September 18, 2020.
The film examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. It interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that
has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey
Abrams, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.
A diverse group of leaders from the interfaith community are expected to join the call with Stacey Abrams hosted by Values Partnerships.
To join the call with Stacey, RSVP at www.allinnationalcall.com
WHO: Stacey Abrams, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus,
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés, Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church, Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale, Director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, faith leaders, community leaders, and people of faith.
WHAT: National Call with Stacey Abrams and Faith Leaders
WHEN: Thursday August 27, 2020 – 4PM ET / 1PM PT
WHERE: www.allinnationalcall.com
WHY: Hear directly from Fair Fight Founder Stacey Abrams and learn how houses of worship across the nation are joining the fight against voter suppression and connecting to the new film All In: The Fight for Democracy in advance of its September 2020 release.
RSVP: FREE. Guests must RSVP to attend – www.allinnationalcall.com
Contact brandon@valuespartnerships.com for more information, or to cover the event.
