Contify Partners with Fletcher/CSI to Present a Webinar on Optimizing Market Insights and Competitive Intelligence
We’ve found that the most informed decisions are taken by the businesses when they are made with a holistic view of the competitive landscape, derived from a combination of primary and secondary data.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, a pioneer in AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions has announced that it will be co-presenting a webinar with Fletcher/CSI, a leading market and competitive insights and strategy consulting firm on the topic ‘Get the Big Picture View: Respond faster to market and competitive disruptions through integrated primary & secondary research’, exclusively for market and competitive insights professionals, marketing/product development and sales professionals looking for actionable intel to improve business outcomes. This complimentary webinar is scheduled from 11 AM to 12 PM ET on Wednesday, 16 September 2020.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify
The new normal requires new tools to navigate and gain a competitive advantage. This requires that organizations make decisions that are informed by secondary data, and targeted primary research. In this complimentary webinar, Mohit Bhakuni, CEO – Contify and Erik Glitman, CEO – Fletcher/CSI, along with the guest speaker, Patrick Sturgeon, Director of Strategy for Purina, will discuss the symbiotic role of secondary research and targeted primary research to produce the level of granular insights needed to thrive in the new normal.
Erik Glitman has over three decades of experience in consulting and managing key competitive and market insights research to support clients’ strategic planning, sales, marketing, and growth initiatives. Mohit Bhakuni has spent the last decade building Contify, an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform, and implementing successful intelligence platforms at leading Fortune 500 enterprises.
This webinar will provide guidance to help business professionals unlock growth through an asymmetric ‘Primary + Secondary’ intelligence advantage. In the process, attendees will learn more about the emerging role of technology in organically unifying primary and secondary research to support better business decisions based upon robust actionable insights.
Key topics on the agenda include:
1. Empowering your C-suite, sales, marketing, and product teams with actionable insights by integrating primary and secondary research.
2. Best practices to collect, filter, and integrate multiple information sources and how to leverage each source to specific scenarios.
3. How a large MNC has integrated primary & secondary research to stay ahead of competitors and augment business impact.
“After working with intelligence practitioners across industries, we’ve found that the most informed decisions are taken when they are made with a holistic view of the competitive landscape, derived from a combination of primary and secondary data. To rely on one over the other is to remain blindsided, and these unprecedented times have shown us that this is one risk not worth taking. We are excited to share this learning in association with our valued partner Fletcher/CSI through this webinar”, says Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify.
According to Erik Glitman, CEO Fletcher/CSI, “In today’s information-rich world, the real limitation is the data sets. When everyone uses the same data, the competition is between who has the better analysis tools. The real game-changer is an information advantage, and that comes from getting information the competition can’t get. Combining the best analysis tools from Contify with Fletcher/CSI’s proven ethical primary data collection creates a true information advantage. We look forward to sharing practical solutions to generate information advantage with Contify”.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
About Fletcher/CSI
Since 1988, Fletcher/CSI has served the industry with five strategic consulting services — market intelligence, primary research, win/loss analysis, strategy workshops, and trade show intelligence across five industry verticals — life sciences, technology, finance and insurance, consumer and industrial goods, and business services practice groups.
