New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Recklessly Endangering Another / Disorderly Conduct / Hindering Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile & Trp. S. Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020, 2043 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 17E in the Town of Addison

VIOLATIONS:

-Aggravated Assault

-Recklessly Endangering Another Person

-Disorderly Conduct

-Hindering Arrest

ACCUSED: Dylan Devoid & Jessica Martell

AGE: 25 & 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of assault.)

AGE: 27 & 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2020 at 2043 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual threatening motorists with a firearm in the Town of Addison.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Dylan Devoid (25) of Bristol had pointed a firearm at a vehicle with multiple occupants including children during a road rage incident while traveling west on VT Route 17E.

On 08/24/2020 at 1854 hours, Devoid was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. While Troopers attempted to take Devoid into custody, Martell (24) intentionally hindered the arrest. At the conclusion of processing, Devoid was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.