Westminster Barracks / Death investigation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

CASE#: 20B103532                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner 

STATION: Westminster                              

INCIDENT: Death investigation 

VICTIM: Robert S. Phelps III 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT 

The Vermont State Police is investigating the untimely death of Robert S. "Zach" Phelps III, 43, of Guilford. 

A family member of Mr. Phelps notified state police on Aug. 2, 2020, that Mr. Phelps was in critical condition and comatose at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, as a result of injuries he sustained in late July. The state police is investigating how the injuries occurred. 

Mr. Phelps died at DHMC on Aug. 15. 

Investigators with the state police are working in conjunction with the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner's Office and the Windham County State's Attorney's Office. There is no indication of a threat to public safety.  

The death investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is currently available. Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. 

Updates will be issued as new information becomes available. 

