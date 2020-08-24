Public invited to provide feedback on proposed improvements to Hwy 5 in Gaylord (Aug. 24, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), in partnership with Sibley County and the City of Gaylord, are seeking community feedback on design concepts for Hwy 5 through Gaylord. The project partners are currently conducting a study to develop future transportation improvements along the Hwy 5 corridor, as well as the supporting local roadways.

The public is invited to participate in a virtual open house by watching a video presentation of three design concepts and completing a survey by September 16. Both the video and survey can be found on the project website.

Hwy 5 in Gaylord has experienced growth and increased traffic volumes in recent years, and additional growth and expansion are anticipated. In order to understand the transportation issues and opportunities for this growing community, MnDOT, Sibley County and the City of Gaylord initiated the Hwy 5 Corridor Study. Over the past nine months, the project partners have analyzed current and forecasted traffic volumes, growth projections, expansion plans and new development. Based on the analysis and public feedback, the project partners will develop a preferred alternative that can meet the future needs of the community.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us

