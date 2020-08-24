Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,470 in the last 365 days.

KBCC is Relentlessly Rising up Against Violence

We are raising money and awareness for domestic abuse where people can not shelter safely at home and for those that do not feel safe in their communities

We believe victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault deserve the resources to live without fear, as do our communities”
— Kathleen Black
OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBCC is Relentlessly Rising up Against Violence

Due to the pandemic, victims can not shelter safely at home and some have been robbed of their ability to find safety in their communities.

Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting’s (KBCC) CEO and Founder, Kathleen Black, is pilgrimaging onto the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

We are raising money and awareness for domestic abuse where people can not shelter safely at home and for those who have been robbed of their ability to walk safely in their communities.

We refuse to live in fear. This decision, to refuse to be blinded or paralyzed by fear, is one Kathleen holds across all areas of her life. We believe in our intuitions, combined with data driven and educated risks.

Fear will not protect you, it causes us to live in the effects of painful situations as a life sentence. We believe victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault deserve the resources to live without fear, as do our communities.

It is absolutely necessary to bring awareness to a certain way of life, and the services that are necessary and crucial.

Relentless to Rise is an initiative by Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting to support services across Canada in empowering women and their families to relentlessly rise, knowing the truth that they are deserving of safety, they are worthy, and capable of cultivating a new path to a better future.

Please consider donating to this cause here

Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting is the leading Team Systems and Team Development Coaching & Consulting Service in North America.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Kathleen Black at 905-725-6224, or email admin@kathleenspeak.com.

Kathleen Black
Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting
+1 9057256224
email us here

You just read:

KBCC is Relentlessly Rising up Against Violence

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.