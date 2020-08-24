KBCC is Relentlessly Rising up Against Violence
We are raising money and awareness for domestic abuse where people can not shelter safely at home and for those that do not feel safe in their communities
We believe victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault deserve the resources to live without fear, as do our communities”OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBCC is Relentlessly Rising up Against Violence
— Kathleen Black
Due to the pandemic, victims can not shelter safely at home and some have been robbed of their ability to find safety in their communities.
Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting’s (KBCC) CEO and Founder, Kathleen Black, is pilgrimaging onto the Camino de Santiago in Spain.
We are raising money and awareness for domestic abuse where people can not shelter safely at home and for those who have been robbed of their ability to walk safely in their communities.
We refuse to live in fear. This decision, to refuse to be blinded or paralyzed by fear, is one Kathleen holds across all areas of her life. We believe in our intuitions, combined with data driven and educated risks.
Fear will not protect you, it causes us to live in the effects of painful situations as a life sentence. We believe victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault deserve the resources to live without fear, as do our communities.
It is absolutely necessary to bring awareness to a certain way of life, and the services that are necessary and crucial.
Relentless to Rise is an initiative by Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting to support services across Canada in empowering women and their families to relentlessly rise, knowing the truth that they are deserving of safety, they are worthy, and capable of cultivating a new path to a better future.
Please consider donating to this cause here
Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting is the leading Team Systems and Team Development Coaching & Consulting Service in North America.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Kathleen Black at 905-725-6224, or email admin@kathleenspeak.com.
Kathleen Black
Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting
+1 9057256224
email us here