Middlesex Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303406
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: August 12, 2020 at approximately 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Butler St., Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Tracey Towne
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, VT
VICTIM: Michael Drake
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 12, 2020 at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Middlesex barracks were notified of verbal confrontation located on
Butler St. in the Town of Waterbury.
Upon arrival Troopers met with multiple witnesses, including the victim,
identified as Michael Drake, age 33, of Waterbury. Through investigation
Troopers determined that Tracey Towne, age 50, of Waterbury, used abusive and
obscene language in public during an argument over vehicles parked in a
restricted area.
Troopers located Towne at her residence and issued her a citation for Disorderly
Conduct. Reference the following for court information.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.