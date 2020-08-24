Middlesex Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2020 at approximately 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butler St., Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tracey Towne

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, VT

VICTIM: Michael Drake

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 12, 2020 at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Middlesex barracks were notified of verbal confrontation located on

Butler St. in the Town of Waterbury.

Upon arrival Troopers met with multiple witnesses, including the victim,

identified as Michael Drake, age 33, of Waterbury. Through investigation

Troopers determined that Tracey Towne, age 50, of Waterbury, used abusive and

obscene language in public during an argument over vehicles parked in a

restricted area.

Troopers located Towne at her residence and issued her a citation for Disorderly

Conduct. Reference the following for court information.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.