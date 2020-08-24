20B103945/Crash/ Westminster Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103945
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-254-2382
DATE/TIME: 08-24-20, 1334 hours
STREET: Route 103
TOWN: Rockingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near exit ramp Exit 6 southbound
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James Serra
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Motorcycle
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1989
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley
VEHICLE MODEL: FXRS-motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: peg
INJURIES: fractured rib
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
Passenger #1
Caitlin Daly
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Motorcycle
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, CT
INJURIES: Possible left hand fracture
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-24-20 at approximately 1:34 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Route 103 in the town of Rockingham. Upon arrival, it was determined that James Serra was operating his Harley Motorcycle south on Route 103 when he failed to make a left hand turn into a Sunoco Gas Station parking lot. Serra and his passenger, Caitlin Daly were injured due to the crash. Both individuals were transported to Springfield Hospital. Serra complained of pain to his rib cage and Daly suffered a fracture to her left hand. The motorcycle sustained minor damage. Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash and this played a role in the crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: none
COURT ACTION: Y/N
