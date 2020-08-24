20B103945/Crash/ Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103945

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

DATE/TIME: 08-24-20, 1334 hours

STREET: Route 103

TOWN: Rockingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near exit ramp Exit 6 southbound

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James Serra

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1989

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley

VEHICLE MODEL: FXRS-motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: peg

INJURIES: fractured rib

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

Passenger #1

Caitlin Daly

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, CT

INJURIES: Possible left hand fracture

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-24-20 at approximately 1:34 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Route 103 in the town of Rockingham. Upon arrival, it was determined that James Serra was operating his Harley Motorcycle south on Route 103 when he failed to make a left hand turn into a Sunoco Gas Station parking lot. Serra and his passenger, Caitlin Daly were injured due to the crash. Both individuals were transported to Springfield Hospital. Serra complained of pain to his rib cage and Daly suffered a fracture to her left hand. The motorcycle sustained minor damage. Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash and this played a role in the crash.

