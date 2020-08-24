Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,458 in the last 365 days.

20B103945/Crash/ Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20B103945                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky

STATION: Westminster                                 

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

 

DATE/TIME: 08-24-20, 1334 hours

STREET: Route 103

TOWN: Rockingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near exit ramp Exit 6 southbound

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: cloudy           

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James Serra

AGE: 49    

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1989

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley

VEHICLE MODEL: FXRS-motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: peg

INJURIES: fractured rib

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

 

Passenger #1

Caitlin Daly

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, CT

INJURIES: Possible left hand fracture

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-24-20 at approximately 1:34 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Route 103 in the town of Rockingham.  Upon arrival, it was determined that James Serra was operating his Harley Motorcycle south on Route 103 when he failed to make a left hand turn into a Sunoco Gas Station parking lot.  Serra and his passenger, Caitlin Daly were injured due to the crash.  Both individuals were transported to Springfield Hospital.  Serra complained of pain to his rib cage and Daly suffered a fracture to her left hand.  The motorcycle sustained minor damage.  Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash and this played a role in the crash.

 

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: none

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

20B103945/Crash/ Westminster Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.