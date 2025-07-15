Derby Barracks / Theft of Motor vehicle - Update

VSP News Release-Incident - Update

Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002790

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/26/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Curran Ave, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without owners consent

ACCUSED: Harry Norway

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: Christopher Marsh

AGE:48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE- The vehicle was located on Springfield, VT. Further investigation revealed Harry Norway was in possession of the vehicle and had taken it from Marsh's residence. Norway was issued a citation to appear in court

Original Press Release - On the above date, a grey 2010 Kia Forte bearing Vermont Registration KTZ763 was stolen from Curran Ave, Brighton, VT. Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881