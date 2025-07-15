Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Theft of Motor vehicle - Update

VSP News Release-Incident - Update

 

Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5002790

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Curran Ave, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without owners consent

 

ACCUSED: Harry Norway                                             

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

VICTIM: Christopher Marsh

AGE:48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

UPDATE- The vehicle was located on Springfield, VT. Further investigation revealed Harry Norway was in possession of the vehicle and had taken it from Marsh's residence. Norway was issued a citation to appear in court

 

Original Press Release - On the above date, a grey 2010 Kia Forte bearing Vermont Registration KTZ763 was stolen from Curran Ave, Brighton, VT. Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

