Derby Barracks / Theft of Motor vehicle - Update

CASE#: 25A5002790
DATE/TIME: 05/26/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Curran Ave, Brighton, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without owners consent
ACCUSED: Harry Norway
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Marsh
AGE:48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
UPDATE- The vehicle was located on Springfield, VT. Further investigation revealed Harry Norway was in possession of the vehicle and had taken it from Marsh's residence. Norway was issued a citation to appear in court
Original Press Release - On the above date, a grey 2010 Kia Forte bearing Vermont Registration KTZ763 was stolen from Curran Ave, Brighton, VT. Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.
