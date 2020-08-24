Derby Barracks/ Vehicle Fire

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Vehicle Fire Investigation - Brighton, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE - DERBY BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 20A503306

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse - Vermont State Police, Asst State Fire Marshall Tim Angell, VT Dept of Fire Safety

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2020 approximately 11:10 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3636 Head of The Pond Road, Brighton, Vermont

INCIDENT: Vehicle Fire Investigation - 20A503306

Victim: Logan Dupuis, Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 24, 2020, shortly after 11:00 pm, Brighton Fire Department responded to a residence on Head of the Pond Road in Brighton for a report of a vehicle fire. The vehicle owner was not present, however, family a member advised that the vehicle had not been used in several weeks. The vehicle was later identified as a 2004 Chevrolet truck belonging to Logan Dupuis. The vehicle was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived and is considered a total loss.

There was no damage to other property and there were no reported injuries.

As part of his scene assessment, Brighton Fire Chief Rick Hannux contacted the VT Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. On 08/24/2020, members of the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire and Investigation Unit responded to the scene and began an Origin and Cause investigation. The case remains under investigation, but the cause is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt.

Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barrack at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up

to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse