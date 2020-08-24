Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,456 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Vehicle Fire

VSP NEWS RELEASE    

Incident/ Vehicle Fire Investigation - Brighton, Vermont

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE - DERBY BARRACKS

 

Vermont State Police Case # 20A503306

 

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse  - Vermont State Police, Asst State Fire Marshall Tim Angell, VT Dept of Fire Safety

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2020 approximately 11:10 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3636 Head of The Pond Road, Brighton, Vermont

INCIDENT: Vehicle Fire Investigation - 20A503306

Victim:  Logan Dupuis,  Brighton, VT

              

 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 24, 2020, shortly after 11:00 pm, Brighton Fire Department responded to a residence on Head of the Pond Road in Brighton for a report of a vehicle fire. The vehicle owner was not present, however, family a member advised that the vehicle had not been used in several weeks. The vehicle was later identified as a 2004 Chevrolet truck belonging to Logan Dupuis.  The vehicle was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived and is considered a  total loss. 

There was no damage to other property and there were no reported injuries.

As part of his scene assessment, Brighton Fire Chief Rick Hannux contacted the VT Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. On 08/24/2020, members of the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire and Investigation Unit responded to the scene and began an Origin and Cause investigation.  The case remains under investigation, but the cause is considered suspicious. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt.

Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barrack at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up

to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Vehicle Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.