Lane closures on Hwy 10 in Detroit Lakes, Kris Street closed starting today (Aug. 24, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Starting Monday, Aug. 24, and lasting for about one month, motorists will encounter alternating lane closures on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes as well as a closure and detour of Kris Street. The work is part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54.

Kris Street traffic will be rerouted to Randolph Road and County Road 54.

For this part of the project, crews will remove the traffic signal on Randolph Road, construct an acceleration lane on westbound Highway 10 and reconfigure the Highway 10 traffic signal. Once completed, the Kris Street intersection will have the following improvements:

Stop signs will replace the signal on Randolph Road and Kris Street

Eastbound traffic on Highway 10 will always have a green light

Motorists will no longer be able to turn left onto eastbound Highway 10 from Randolph Road/Kris Street. Eastbound Randolph Road traffic will be redirected to County Road 54 to access eastbound Highway 10. This will reduce queuing on Randolph Road.

Motorists turning onto Kris Street from Highway 10 will see improvements to wait times

