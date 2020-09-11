GOVDIRECT INC. WELCOMES MIKE SHEPPARD TO THE SERVICE TEAM

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovDirect Inc. proudly welcomes Mike Sheppard to the service department. Sheppard will assist our engineering team to manage custom IT projects supporting Failover Connectivity, Video Evidence Capture solutions, Network Security, Data backup, and Cloud computing.

Since its founding in 2010, GovDirect’s mission has been to provide public sector agencies and departments with complete technology solutions to include hardware, installation, training and services. A growing customer base in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and Federal customers will benefit from Sheppard’s 20+ years of IT experience as an E6/SSG, Server & Systems Administrator in the US Army. During his experience in the US Army, he was successful at leading his team on the Enterprise Tier Helpdesk with round the clock operations; averaging over 2,000 users per network.

“We are very impressed with Mike Sheppard’s background and industry expertise,” stated Danielle Zoz, President& CEO of GovDirect Inc. “His previous experiences working in the public sector and technology industries will add additional knowledge focusing on our cyber security and support services in our wide range of IT and AV solutions including hardware, software and post-deployment services.”

GovDirect is an SBA Women Owned Small Business organization that has been a national technology solutions provider for 10 years, specializing in public sector and government markets.

If you would like more information on the solutions, GovDirect Inc. offers, please look at the website at www.GovDirect.com, email us at sales@govdirect.com, or call 888-TOUGH-31.