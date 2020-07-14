GOVDIRECT CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF SERVICE

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovDirect Inc. celebrates 10 years of service providing industry leading technology solutions for businesses, government agencies and first responders.

Since its founding in 2010, GovDirect’s mission has been to provide companies with end to end technology solutions that range from hardware to managed services. Over the past decade, GovDirect’s fast-paced growth has afforded them two appearances on the Inc 5000 as one of the Top Computer Hardware companies in the United States; listed once as the number one Technology Company in Tampa Bay.

GovDirect offers a wide range of IT and AV solutions including hardware, software and post-deployment support services. With experienced mobility experts on staff, solutions range from rugged computers and handhelds, to complex in-car video and body worn camera technology, including data back-up. GovDirect manages IT projects supporting failover connectivity, video evidence capture solutions, security, and cloud computing. GovDirect is committed to staying on the forefront of innovation and understands the importance of continually updating the full suite of our technology services and solutions to meet customer demands.

GovDirect has a demonstrated history of helping agencies obtain grant funding to put towards customized technology solutions that improve public safety and governance. Experience in navigating budgets and timelines allows GovDirect customers to focus on their daily responsibilities while IT deployments are managed.

“GovDirect is exceptionally proud of this 10 year milestone and we look forward to continued growth and development for many more years to come. We want to thank all our current and past customers as well as, the entire GovDirect team, for all their hard work and dedication throughout the years.” said Danielle Zoz, President & CEO of GovDirect.

GovDirect is an SBA Women Owned Small Business organization that has been a national technology solutions provider for 10 years, specializing in public sector and government markets.

If you would like more information on the solutions GovDirect offers, please look at the website at www.GovDirect.com, email us at sales@govdirect.com, or call 888-TOUGH-31.