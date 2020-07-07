LOSE THE CORD JOINS NATIONAL MARINE ELECTRONICS ASSOCIATION (NMEA)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lose The Cord is excited to be a new member of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) network.

The NMEA is committed to enhancing the technology and safety of marine electronics through installer training and interface standards. NMEA members promote professionalism within the marine electronics industry and provide access to the highest quality marine electronics products for your boating needs.

“Being a part of national organizations like NMEA is pivotal in connecting boaters to the needed gap in internet coverage. Partnerships like this help organizations like ours to offer premium internet solutions for those that directly need a stable and secure internet connection while aboard. Over the last few months, we have seen a dramatic increase in a need for solutions that could be mobile for those who have transitioned to working from home or online learning. We are excited for our new membership and look forward to offering our solution nationally.” said Paul Zoz, President & CEO of Lose The Cord.

Check out Lose The Cord's social media pages and website to see the latest internet trends and find out how to get connected today. Lose The Cord is offering 30% off monthly service fees for NMEA members when you use PROMO CODE 'NMEA'.

Lose The Cord is a premium internet solution provider that specializes in mobile internet for Marine, RV, Transportation and Rural areas. Lose The Cord is a leader in providing premium internet services that are unthrottled and unlimited monthly membership plans. Lose The Cord is the first of its kind with a live support desk of connectivity experts that are able to offer support 100% remotely.

