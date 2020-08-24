Spreading the word to stop the spread

On Aug. 5 and 6, WEDC representatives joined community leaders in locations across Wisconsin at outdoor events (wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines) to officially launch the We’re All In public information campaign, which focuses on helping Wisconsin’s economy recover by enlisting businesses and community members to do their part in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A new video features a few of the locations visited during the two-day campaign launch.

In helping Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic, WEDC announced grant programs as the first part of the We’re All In initiative; the public information campaign is a second element of the same campaign.

Read more about the launch events and the We’re All In initiative.