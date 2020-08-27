Piedmont Athletics partners with Purplepass and Excite Fundraising for the ultimate high school sports experience

Piedmont Schools’ Athletics & Activities Department is proud to announce new digital ticketing for all athletic, extracurricular activities and programs.

We are excited to partner with Purplepass ticketing! We feel this partnership will help streamline Piedmont Athletics ticketing procedures, benefiting our patrons, and extra-curricular activities.” — Matt Bilyeu, Director of Athletics & Activities

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of their ongoing partnership with Excite Fundraising, Piedmont schools are now offering fans an online digital ticketing solution through Purplepass for all extra-curricular activities and athletic programs.

About Purplepass Ticketing

Purplepass offers a robust ticketing solution that Piedmont Athletics will implement for all their sporting events and activities. Patrons can purchase tickets in advance, online, with electronic payment options rather than paying cash at the gate. Purplepass is not only a secure platform for payment processing, but a quick and secure way of receiving tickets prior to any event. (1) Find the event you want, (2) select your ticket types, (3) delivery method (print at home, mobile, etc.), and (4) enter your credit card information at checkout.

For a complete walkthrough of how to purchase tickets using Purplepass, click here.

Purplepass offers a solution for:

• Minimizing long lines at the events point of entry with advance sales and mobile tickets

• Credit card payments made online, minimizing cash sales and unnecessary interactions during COVID-19

• Tracking revenue and ticket security; tickets can only be applied once, as this was an issue for Piedmont Athletics events in the past

• Ticket scanning equipment for faster entry and a touchless gate experience

• Access to instant print-at-home and mobile ticket(s) directly after purchase

Through incorporating Purplepass, the school’s focus is to reduce face-to-face interactions considering the current pandemic, COVID-19. With digital ticketing and online purchases, their schools can maintain the health of their students and other patrons attending these events while continuing to support their athletics department.

About Excite Fundraising, LLC

Access to Purplepass’ digital ticketing comes through their partnership with Excite Fundraising, a full-service fundraising company specializing in promoting athletic departments and maximizing their value and fundraising dollars. Excite Fundraising's integration with Purplepass makes them the ultimate software for any extra-curricular activities and athletic programs seeking support in the following areas: marketing, fundraising, digital and custom ticketing, apparel and more! Excite Fundraising was founded in 2016, based in Bentonville, AR and works with schools and sponsors in over 30 states. You can learn more at www.excitefundraising.com

To all patrons concerned about switching to an online platform for their ticketing, the transition is easy and comes with tremendous benefits. Not only does online ticketing reduce your time at the gate, but the system is extremely straightforward for first-time users; once you start, you won’t want to go back to in-person sales.

For any questions directed at Piedmont Athletics, please contact:

Matt Bilyeu

Executive Director of Athletics & Activities

Piedmont Public Schools

matt.bilyeu@piedmontschools.org



For further details on Excite Fundraising, please contact:

Emily Barkley, CMAA

Treasurer, OIAAA

Athletic Director, Union Public Schools

barkley.emily@unionps.org

Ryan Hughes

President and GM

Excite Fundraising, LLC

rhughes@excitefundraising.com

479-202-1499