Palmertree Receives National Award from CPA Organization

August 24, 2020

Stephanie Palmertree recognized as most outstanding government CPA at the state level

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White is proud to announce the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has awarded Stephanie Palmertree the 2020 Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award at the State Level. Palmertree is the Director of the Financial & Compliance Audit Division at the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.

The Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award is presented annually to three CPAs in the country – one each at the federal, state, and local levels – whose recent work has significantly impacted the mission of their office. Recipients must demonstrate “exceptional leadership, high ethical standards, and a track record of professional excellence.”

Palmertree oversees the financial statements and governmental compliance work for the State of Mississippi. In 2019, her work uncovered significant waste, fraud, and abuse at the state level, including at the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and as a result several people were arrested and indicted in one of the largest embezzlement schemes in Mississippi’s history.

Palmertree is the first Mississippi auditor at any level of government to receive this recognition from the AICPA.

“This award is among the most prestigious a government auditor in the United States can receive,” said Auditor White. “I’m incredibly proud of the work Stephanie has done, along with the team around her that she has built. This is another piece of evidence of the high quality of work done in the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. We have some of the most talented auditors and investigators in the country.”

