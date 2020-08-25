Arcview Capital Established to Help Investors Navigate the Cannabis Sector
Trusted Industry Leader, The Arcview Group, Forges Strategic Alliance with Broker-Dealer
We are thoughtfully invested in the companies we partner with and really want to help them grow their businesses.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arcview Group, a cannabis investor network and research firm for the last ten years, announces its alliance with new company, Arcview Capital. As an independent broker-dealer, Arcview Capital is a firm of trusted experts who work to navigate the cannabis sector while enabling opportunities from capital investments.
— Jeffrey Pasquerella, CEO of Arcview Capital
“It’s important that our investors know all opportunities presented by Arcview Capital have been vetted through a rigorous process,” says Kimberly Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group. “The Arcview ecosystem also brings with it The Arcview Advantage™ which delivers a trifecta of services including: Dealmaking, Community and Research/Education.”
Arcview Capital is one of the first broker-dealers working within the cannabis industry. While the use and possession of marijuana remains illegal under US Federal law1, Arcview focuses its efforts on hemp, CBD, and ancillary products. In addition to the traditional risks associated with investing, cannabis related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state level and Federal level and can have an adverse effect on a company’s ability to secure financing, impact the market for sales and services and established limitations on use. 2
Arcview looks to assist issuers and investors to navigate the additional risks and challenges brought about by investing in cannabis in both the short-term and long term.
“We are thoughtfully invested in the companies we partner with and really want to help them grow their businesses,” says Jeffrey Pasquerella, CEO of Arcview Capital. “Aligning ourselves with one of the largest and oldest cannabis investor organizations brings credibility and trust.”
With over 25 years combined regulatory agency experience and over 50 years combined compliance expertise, their track record speaks volumes. Arcview Capital is composed of tenured professionals from JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, HSBC, and FINRA. The team brings decades of extensive sales, trading, family office, M&A, risk, regulatory and legal experience to our members looking for potential investment growth and diversification in their portfolio.
The Arcview Group and Arcview Capital are poised to support the industry together and collaborate to continue bringing best-in-class leadership to the cannabis industry. The companies bring unparalleled access to the cannabis sector for investors, companies, and those wanting to explore this essential industry.
About Arcview Capital
Arcview Capital is an independent broker-dealer in the ever-evolving cannabis industry that has the ability to swiftly adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions and emerging trends. We help issuers raise capital to form or grow their businesses and customize the distribution channel based on their individual needs. Simultaneously, we provide opportunities for individuals to invest early into private companies. We offer mergers and acquisitions advisory services to both the buy-side and sell-side. For more information, please visit www.arcviewcapital.com
About The Arcview Group
The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis industry. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers and community, Arcview provides an expansive ecosystem that delivers a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. By providing the tools necessary and curating cannabis companies, Investor Members have the opportunity to invest in more than 300 private cannabis startups. Furthermore, Arcview Market Research is actively involved with data, thought leadership and insights. In early 2020, Arcview Ventures was launched, as a member-managed fund that pools resources and strategic alliances together to make collective investment decisions. Arcview Capital was formed as a FINRA approved broker-dealer to meet the demand for later-stage funding and M&A. The Arcview Group has the reach, technology and full breadth of offerings to provide bespoke, white glove services for high net worth investors, discovery programs for novice investors and the platform to curate and connect companies in the global ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://arcviewgroup.com
Disclaimers
1. The possession, use, cultivation, transfer, manufacture, distribution or dispensing of marijuana is illegal under United States Federal Law (See: The Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.A 801).
2. Each state regulates marijuana and cannabis differently. Some states have made cannabis legal for recreational use, others have made it legal only for medicinal use and require doctors’ prescriptions, and still others continue to regulate cannabis as an illegal drug
