Appalachian Storage Hub Conference Moved to November 5th

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Appalachian Storage Hub Conference has been moved to November 5, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. The conference is produced by Shale Directories and TopLine Analytics.

The conference will now be a hybrid conference meaning that individuals can attend in-person or virtually. Whether a registrant is live or virtual, the individual will be able to network in person and virtually as well as ask questions of the speaker. “This year’s conference will enable individuals from the Appalachian Basin as well as individuals from virtually all over the world to attend,” commented Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories.

The conference has been tracking for the development of underground storage in the Appalachian Basin since 2016. The underground storage is a buffer for the inevitable process upsets seasonality and changing market conditions. It reduces risk and greatly increases the region’s attractiveness for additional cracker plants coming into the region. The underground storage facilities will store ethane for the cracker plants. Projected budgets for the underground facilities will be in the range of $10 - $12 billion. liquid natural gas (LNG) for the cracker plants. “The scope of the cracker plants linked to underground storage brings a once in a generation opportunity to companies prepared for these developments,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, TopLine Analytics

Shell Polymers is currently building a cracker plant in Monaca, Pennsylvania. The plant construction schedule was ahead of plan until the pandemic hit. It’s difficult to determine when the plant will be ready for operation.

In addition to Shell Polymers, PTTGCA is planning on building a cracker plant in Dills’ Bottom, Ohio 60 miles down the Ohio River from the Shell cracker plant. The final investment decision (FID) is expected the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.

Other developments in the Appalachian Basin will include underground storage facilities for natural gas and hydrogen as well as more petrochemical and plastics plants.

Individuals that want to attend in person are encouraged to register early. The seating will be limited.