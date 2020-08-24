MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Releases COVID-19 “Back to School” Tool-kit for Maine Schools 

As Maine schools prepare to welcome back employees and students for the 2020/2021 school year, the Maine Department of Education has put together a one-stop-shop of resources to help school staff start off the school year with resources to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resources available in the tool-kit include videos, posters and other resources about COVID-19 such as symptoms to look for, age and developmentally appropriate resources for youth, how to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a multitude of resources that will help students with hand hygiene, wearing face coverings at school, and social/physical distancing. In addition, the tool-kit also offers links to the latest health related guidance schools will need to know, such as tracking attendance, what to do if a student appears unwell, and caring for students with special needs.

Knowing that many districts and schools around the state are working quickly and tirelessly to prepare in-person, hybrid, and remote learning plans for their students, the tool-kit also offers links to virtual and recorded learning opportunities as well as regular office hours to connect with other professionals on education related, content specific topics, and to help school employees and students cope with stress as we all embark on the coming school year.

<a href=”https://www.maine.gov/doe/covid-19/toolkit” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>View the Back to School Tool-kit here</a>.

Questions or suggestions about the tool-kit can be submitted to <a href=”mailto:communications.doe@maine.gov” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>communications.doe@maine.gov</a>.