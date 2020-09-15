Soarin Group Announces Sales-As-A-Service Division

Gain Your Competitive Advantage

Soarin Group Hires Kevin Fisher

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOARIN Group announces the successful launch of its newest line of business, "Sales-As-A-Service". Their newest service provides organizations with dedicated sales leadership. Whether you’re in need of a full-time or a part-time sales leadership team, outsourcing allows you to have a vetted sales professional and provides scale into new markets, segments, and geographies.

For years, SOARIN Group has operated in the role of the CIO, HR Director and as an outsourced Media Agency for its clients. "We are always engaged in how to help our clients generate revenue and create that greatest competitive advantage", says Tom Nielsen, CEO of SOARIN Group. "With the addition of the Sales division, we can fully immerse ourselves into our clients and offer Sales Leadership to their organization as well. The Sales division is managed by Kevin Fisher, a 20 year veteran of the sales industry. According to Kevin, "Soarin Group leads the industry when it comes to outsourced services. We already work with a tremendous amount of clients when it comes to IT, HR and Social Media, so it is just a natural fit for me and my team to lead Soarin Sales. I am so excited about the opportunity to help other companies grow their business and develop new markets.

SOARIN Group has the understanding that people and technology impact every part of an organization and the complexities of managing them continue to increase each year. This is why the mission at SOARIN Group is to help our clients gain a competitive advantage through people, technology, and awareness. Contact SOARIN Group at info@soaringroup.com.

Soarin Group Explainer