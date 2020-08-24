Tips to Help Make Working or Studying from Home Healthy & Comfortable
The Houstonian Club’s ergonomic experts advise on how to make sure working from home or distance learning doesn’t wreak havoc on your body.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a new season of working and distance learning from home approaches, The Houstonian Club’s staff of highly certified fitness instructors want to ensure that bad habits are eschewed for good ones. An improperly set up workstation is quite literally a pain in the back, neck, and hips, not to mention the cause of poor posture.
Alex Ikhimokpa, a certified yoga instructor at The Houstonian Club, is all too familiar with client’s aches and pains, especially in their upper back and hips from being hunched over a computer that is too low or working in one position over a long time. Personal trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist Eric Vaughn stresses that those working or studying from home need to be extra conscious of their strength and mobility to make sure bad habits aren’t creating lasting damage.
To combat these common ergonomic problems, The Houstonian Club’s fitness duo put together tips to make working or studying from home healthier and more comfortable.
• Change positions at least once per hour to alleviate back, neck, and shoulder pain.
• Take a 3-5-minute break every 30 minutes; get up and walk around or do simple stretches.
• Place your computer screen just below eye level to allow for better posture.
• Sit on a pillow for extra height and use a rolled-up towel for lumbar support in your chair.
• Don’t let your sofa or coffee table tempt you – neither is optimal for proper support.
The fitness experts also have a list of stretches and exercises that will help the overall health of your neck, spine, and hips when incorporated into your daily routine. Proper ergonomics, coupled with these simple exercises, will make your work from home or distance learning experience a positive one. (Photos and videos of each movement can be found in the link above).
• Create an extension in the spine by doing slow backbends over a block or a rolled-up firm towel or pillow if you don’t have a block.
• To loosen your hips, try hip flexor/quad stretches using a chair or wall.
• The classic cat/cow movements take the entire spine through full extension, which will help activate spinal muscles.
• The bird dog movement encourages neutral spine alignment from the head to the tail bone and engages deep core muscles that will improve posture.
• The side-lying rotation with arm sweep incorporates spinal rotation from the lumbar to the cervical spine, which helps with daily activities that require rotation.
Photos available here.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool, and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is currently under renovation and for the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
