CloudChomp Announces New Assessment Capability for Migrating VMware on AWS to Amazon EC2

CloudChomp said its newest post-migration assessment tool will be to assist VMware Cloud on AWS deployments to fully migrate over to an Amazon EC2 environment.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner, is a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools. Today, the company announced the newest phase of its Post-Migration Product Line offerings. This new assessment tool will help customers that are migrating their VMware Cloud on AWS environment to a complete Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) environment.CloudChomp has historically focused on pre-migration assessments from on-premises or co-location facilities looking to migrate to AWS. In the future, CloudChomp will provide additional rightsizing and other recommendations for customers that have already migrated to AWS. This will continue to ensure that customers are getting the most out of their AWS investment. In the latest stage of this assessment strategy, CloudChomp has released a new feature to the CloudChomp CC Analyzer tool that surveys a customer’s current VMware Cloud on AWS deployment and then provides Amazon EC2 rightsizing recommendations. For customers who wish to stick with VMware Cloud on AWS long term, ongoing cost management, application discovery, and dependency mapping tools are also included in the CloudChomp CC Analyzer for VMware Cloud on AWS.Many customers look to VMware Cloud on AWS as a long-term solution as they continue their VMware relationship and search for more efficient ways of handling infrastructure, computing, storage, networking, and support. For others, VMware Cloud on AWS is part of a larger cloud adoption journey that will eventually lead to modernization efforts to AWS cloud native services. For these customers, CloudChomp is now able to offer their full suite of powerful, collaborative assessment tools to evaluate their current VMware Cloud on AWS deployment. These tools help customers migrate their workloads to Amazon EC2, so that they can reap the financial and technological benefits of using native AWS services.“Cloud migration is a journey, and the first step is often a relocation to VMware Cloud on AWS,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “While some customers plan on maintaining their relationship with VMware for years, many others find themselves running VMware in an AWS hosted environment as Wave 1 in a multi-phased process as they work towards an end game of being 100% native on AWS,” he continued. “For those customers, CloudChomp is pleased to announce its first post AWS migration assessment solution, to help businesses in their ongoing journey to being fully cloud native.”CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming, and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics. As an in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses, this tool assists with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and a SOW calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.

