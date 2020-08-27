Hyundai Repairs Kept Affordable with autopom! Vehicle Protection Plans

Hyundai warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

A Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! is an affordable alternative to a Hyundai extended warranty.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! are helping keep repair costs low and drivers on the road. Like a Hyundai extended warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! helps car owners cover the costs of mechanical breakdowns by allowing them to submit claims on certain parts or repairs.

While an Extended Vehicle Warranty is sold by a dealership or manufacturer, a Vehicle Protection Plan is sold by an authorized third-party like autopom!. Benefits are usually the same, or even better, thanks to the addition of no-fee payment plans and tire protection. Other benefits include rental vehicle assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, and roadside assistance.

“In the case of a breakdown, our customers can take their vehicle to any ASE certified repair shop,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “Up to five days rental vehicle reimbursement is available while their vehicle is being repaired.”

Plans vary in price, features, and coverage, but are all backed by “A+” rated providers. To learn more about the plans autopom! has available for your Hyundai, and to request a free quote, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/

Automotive Peace of Mind from autopom!