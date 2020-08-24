New Haven Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B502152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-355-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2020 at approximately 2205
STREET: VT Route 53 (Gap Road)
TOWN: Goshen
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Heavy rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Irving Felker
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Yarmouth, ME
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: 3
VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 23, 2020, at approximately 2205, Troopers were advised of a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 53 in the Town of Goshen. Preliminary investigation indicates Irving Felker (51) was traveling west on VT Route 53, Felker advised he saw a deer and swerved to avoid striking the animal. During his attempt of avoiding the deer, Felker’s vehicle traveled off the road onto the soft shoulder where his vehicle rolled several times and came to rest partially in the westbound lane of travel.
Felker was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Brandon Fire Department and Brandon Rescue Squad.