New Haven Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B502152

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-355-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2020 at approximately 2205

STREET: VT Route 53 (Gap Road)

TOWN: Goshen

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Heavy rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Irving Felker

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Yarmouth, ME

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: 3

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 23, 2020, at approximately 2205, Troopers were advised of a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 53 in the Town of Goshen. Preliminary investigation indicates Irving Felker (51) was traveling west on VT Route 53, Felker advised he saw a deer and swerved to avoid striking the animal. During his attempt of avoiding the deer, Felker’s vehicle traveled off the road onto the soft shoulder where his vehicle rolled several times and came to rest partially in the westbound lane of travel.

Felker was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Brandon Fire Department and Brandon Rescue Squad.