Route 147 Closed in Jackson Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 147 is closed between Mahanoy Creek Road and Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should expect travel delays. Motorists should stay alert, slow down and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

