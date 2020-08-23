Traffic Fatality: I395 (Northbound)

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, on I395 (northbound), near the exit ramp from the 9th Street Tunnel.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:52 am, a pedestrian was walking at the listed location when he was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.