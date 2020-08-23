FW: Middlesex Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A303602

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex BCI

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/23/20 between the hours of 1345 and 1529

LOCATION: Winooski River, Moretown, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Keith Shelden

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning reported Sunday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2020, in the town of Moretown.

Police received a call at 1443 hours requesting assistance locating a missing 52-year-old near the intersection of US RT 2 and Lovers Ln in the town of Moretown, at the Winooski River. When troopers arrived, the victim, Keith Shelden, 52, of Barre, was located deceased in the Winooski River. The Vermont State Police SCUBA team was activated and responded to assist with the victim’s recovery from the Winooski River. Preliminary investigation by the state police determined Keith had been fishing with his mom when he went missing.

The victim’s body was being taken Sunday evening to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time.

