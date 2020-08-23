Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,751 in the last 365 days.

FW: Middlesex Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20A303602                                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex BCI                             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/23/20 between the hours of 1345 and 1529

LOCATION: Winooski River, Moretown, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Keith Shelden

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning reported Sunday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2020, in the town of Moretown.

 

Police received a call at 1443 hours requesting assistance locating a missing 52-year-old near the intersection of US RT 2 and Lovers Ln in the town of Moretown, at the Winooski River. When troopers arrived, the victim, Keith Shelden, 52, of Barre, was located deceased in the Winooski River.  The Vermont State Police SCUBA team was activated and responded to assist with the victim’s recovery from the Winooski River. Preliminary investigation by the state police determined Keith had been fishing with his mom when he went missing.

 

The victim’s body was being taken Sunday evening to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

 

No further information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

FW: Middlesex Barracks / Death investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.